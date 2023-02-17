Trump’s Criminal Defense Attorney Is An Atlanta Hip-Hop Legend

Drew Findling—a criminal defense lawyer famous for pleading cases for hip-hop stars like Cardi B and Gucci Mane as well as basketball icons including Dennis Rodman and Shaquille O’Neal—will now represent former president Trump. The first-of-its-kind case marks the only time a former president has faced criminal charges in the U.S. courts. Many lawyers who refuse to take on Trump’s case barring concerns with his history of financial scheming said securing Findling as his attorney is his best bet when it comes to dodging potential perjury, election-meddling and racketeering charges. (VICE)