Tupac Shakur Murder Suspect Files Appeal To Have Charges Dismissed

Duane “Keffe D” Davis, who has been charged with first-degree murder in the 1996 shooting death of Tupac Shakur, has appealed to the Nevada Supreme Court to dismiss the charges after a lower court upheld them in January. Davis, who has pleaded not guilty and been held without bail since his 2023 arrest, claimed in an ABC News interview in March, “I’m innocent. I ain’t killed nobody, never did ever kill nobody.” Davis says his constitutional rights were violated because he cooperated with law enforcement under alleged immunity agreements, with prosecutors now relying heavily on his statements for their case. Prosecutors allege that Davis orchestrated Shakur’s murder and provided the gun used to kill him, which was retaliation for a fight involving the rapper and Davis’ nephew, Orlando Anderson. The trial was originally delayed for further investigation and the introduction of new witnesses, and is now scheduled for February 2026. (Rolling Stone)