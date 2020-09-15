TV News & Gossip: Ray J & Princess Love, LeToya Luckett & More!

PRPhotos.com

RAY J FILES FOR DIVORCE FROM PRINCESS LOVE: Ray J has filed for divorce from his wife Princess Love. According to TMZ, the Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood star filed yesterday (September 14th), citing irreconcilable differences. Princess first filed back in May but the two reconciled over the summer. They had been living separately for a year after she claimed that he left her and their daughter Melody "stranded" in Las Vegas while she was eight months pregnant. The couple has been married for four years. They share two children, two-year-old Melody and 8 month old Epik.

LETOYA LUCKETT GIVES BIRTH TO A BABY BOY: T.I. and Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle star LeToya Luckett gave birth to her second child, a baby boy named Tysun Wolf Walker. The singer and reality star posted the news on her Twitter page yesterday (September 14th), writing, "TYSUN WOLF WALKER✨Overjoyed! Thank you Heavenly Father 🙏🏾✨." LeToya and husband Tommicus welcomed Gianna Iman Walker in January 2019.

50 CENT'S BEEF WITH THE GAME TO BECOME STARZ SERIES: 50 Cent has announced that he is turning his beef with The Game into a TV series. According to The Wrap, the project is currently titled “Moment in Time: The Massacre,” will focus on “the true stories in which iconic hip hop moments collided with the sensational and sometimes criminal events behind-the-scenes. The first season will explore the 2005 beef between 50 and Game, which led to a war with music executive Jimmy Henchman, resulting in a murder-for-hire plot for which Henchman is serving a life sentence in prison. 50 wrote via Instagram, “Yeah I had to do this one, so everybody can see how Jimmy The Rat was moving legendary sucker sh*t.”