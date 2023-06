Tyler Perry is officially the new owner of BET. According to The Steamr via B. Scott, the mogul has worked out a deal to buy the BET Media Group from Paramount Global for an undisclosed sum.

The site reported that the deal comes as a relief to Paramount Global, who — according to a source is “hemorrhaging money”, to the tune of more than $400 million.

The deal will give Perry control over BET Media Group, which also owns VH1.