Tyler Perry Opens Up About Disciplining His Eight Year Old Son

During an interview with Audible's Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast, Tyler Perry opened up about disciplining his 8-year-old son with compassion. He said, “I walk in the room and we have a nanny who was helping us out and Aman’s just giving them business, he didn’t want to brush his teeth. He’s about 5 or 6 then and didn’t want to brush his teeth. He didn’t know I was in the door, I watched him for a minute, and then I had the nanny leave and I got down eye-to-eye and talked to him.”

Tyler continued, “I said, ‘Listen to me, you are not going to be this way. We love you. We are your parents. You will not behave this way. We taught you better than this. You are a better kid than this. You’re going to be a better man than this.’ And I’m talking to him. I started to get emotional in the moment and I had to leave the room.”

Tyler revealed that his son apologized and proceeded to brush his teeth, Perry says he continued to get emotional after having a sudden realization about his own upbringing. He explained, “I went out on the balcony I was in tears because I realized that nobody had ever talked, got down and talked to me eye-to-eye and had a conversation with me that I could understand. There was just yelling and cussing and what you’re not and what you’re never going to be.”