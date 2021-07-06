Home » R&B News » Tyler, The Creator Jokes With DJ Khaled After He Reaches Top Of Billboard Chart

Tyler, The Creator Jokes With DJ Khaled After He Reaches Top Of Billboard Chart

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Tyler, The Creator nabbed his second # 1 Billboard 200 album over the July 4th weekend and decided to have a little fun with DJ Khaled’s to celebrate.

Shortly after the numbers were published, he reminded Khaled of the Instagram rant he went on when the album, Father of Asahd failed to land in Billboard‘s coveted spot… and went to IGOR instead.

He wrote: “MYSTERIOUS MUSIC! HA!” a reference to Khaled’s initial commentary.

At the time, DJ Khaled insisted he made “good music” not “mysterious s**t.”

According to Billboard, the 17-track project sold over 169,000 total album-equivalent units in its opening week.

TL;DR:

Tyler, The Creator nabbed his second # 1 Billboard 200 album
He posted to DJ Khaled: “MYSTERIOUS MUSIC! HA!”
In reference to Khaleds commentary a while back.
The #1 album sold over 169,000 total album-equivalent units in its opening week.

Related Articles

Kate Middleton Isolates After COVID Exposure
JT of City Girls Inspired By Meeting Beyonce
Kanye West Deal With Gap Worth A Billion In First Year
Celebrity Gossip: The Duggars, Pete Davidson, Bill Cosby and More!
Universal Wins B.O., ‘F9’ Tops Again With $34M
Meghan McCain To Leave ‘The View’ After Four Years