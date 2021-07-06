Tyler, The Creator Jokes With DJ Khaled After He Reaches Top Of Billboard Chart

PRPhotos.com

Tyler, The Creator nabbed his second # 1 Billboard 200 album over the July 4th weekend and decided to have a little fun with DJ Khaled’s to celebrate.

Shortly after the numbers were published, he reminded Khaled of the Instagram rant he went on when the album, Father of Asahd failed to land in Billboard‘s coveted spot… and went to IGOR instead.

He wrote: “MYSTERIOUS MUSIC! HA!” a reference to Khaled’s initial commentary.

At the time, DJ Khaled insisted he made “good music” not “mysterious s**t.”

According to Billboard, the 17-track project sold over 169,000 total album-equivalent units in its opening week.

