Tyler, The Creator Reveals 2025 Camp Flog Gnaw Lineup, Featuring A$AP Rocky, Doechii, Childish Gambino, And Clipse

On Thursday (August 21), Tyler, the Creator revealed the 2025 Camp Flog Gnaw lineup through a word search puzzle posted on social media. Tyler’s annual hip-hop festival will feature headliners like A$AP Rocky, Doechii, Childish Gambino, Clipse, Earl Sweatshirt, and T-Pain. The two-day festival will take place at Dodger Stadium on November 15 and 16, with tickets already sold out but a waitlist available. The 2025 fest also includes appearances by The Alchemist, 2 Chainz, Thundercat, Larry June, Clairo, Teezo Touchdown, Tems, Sombr, AG Club, Don Toliver, Malcolm Todd, Foushee, Deb Never, Samara Cyn, and more. This continues Tyler’s tradition of innovative lineup announcements, including last year’s crossword puzzle reveal. In July, Tyler released his playful 28-minute record, Don’t Tap the Glass, with the rapper emphasizing having fun over the deep themes of his 2024 album, Chromakopia, with both projects debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. (Rolling Stone)