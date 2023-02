Tyre Nichols' stepdad has denied a rumor that Nichols was having an affair with the wife of one of the Memphis police officers who was involved in his fatal beating.

According to TMZ, Tyre's stepfather, Rodney Wells, denied the scandalous accusation Tuesday during a prayer vigil outside the Nichols' home, saying … "My son was not messing around with one of the officer's wives. That's just a rumor."