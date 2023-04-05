Tyrese Says He and Paul Walker Were Sleeping With The Same Woman At The Same Time

PRPhotos.com

Tyrese Gibson has revealed that he and the late Paul Waker were sleeping with the same woman at the same time. During a recent interview, Tyrese said that he and Paul were sleeping with a stunt double named Cindy Leon while shooting 2 Fast 2 Furious.

He explained, “This woman who played Eva Mendez’ stunt double, she’s a beautiful girl. Me and Paul were smashing the same girl on the set of ‘2 Fast 2 Furious’ and didn’t even know it… For whatever reason we just didn’t say we were smashing the same girl.”

He continued, “Then we told each other. He was like 'yeah,' I was like 'Yeah?;' Then her goofy a** just recently did an interview letting the world know.”

When asked who stopped sleeping with Cindy first, the actor and singer replied,“I don’t think we stopped.”

During a recent interview, the stunt double said, “Tyrese pursued me first and then Paul pursued me. Obviously I wasn’t tied down to anyone so I took the opportunity to go out on a date.”

When asked if Paul knew that she was sleeping with Tyrese, the stunt double said, “No, he didn’t know anything… we just went out. I guess the boys eventually had a scene together and they talked about it and turns out they were hanging out with the same girl on set and that’s kinda how it all went down. It seems like it was pretty much how they started bonding.”

Leon also spoke on how Tyrese and Paul were in the bedroom, saying, “In the bedroom, Tyrese was sexy and freaky, while Paul was sweet and loving,” she said, before adding that Tyrese had the bigger “manhood.”

She said Paul was “good, he was not small, I’m not complaining.”

Paul Walker died in a car accident in 2013.