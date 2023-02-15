Tyrese Says His Record Label Dropped Him On The Anniversary Of His Mother’s Passing

PRPhotos.com

Tyrese took to social media to reveal that his record lable Voltron Recordz released him on the one year anniversary of mother's death.

He posted via Instagram, “I really thought I would be doing much better today all week I feel like I was preparing myself to mentally emotionally and psychologically get through this very tragic day for me and my family. Today my mother transitioned of all days on Valentine’s Day last year 2022…Same year my father died [Reggie Andrews Locke Saints father figure.”

He captioned the post, “my label dropped me on the same day my mother passed,” covers most of the contract text.