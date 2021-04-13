Usher Accused Of Throwing Fake Money At Strip Club

PRPhotos.com

A Las Vegas stripper has accused Usher of throwing fake money during a recent visit at Sapphire strip club. The dancer, who goes by @bee0love on Instagram, posted a photo of the money, which are being dubbed "Usher Bucks." The bills feature the singer's face and promotes his upcoming Vegas residency.

The dancer said, “The money does not have a trade in value what so ever! Don’t y’all think he should be blasted on social media for this sh*t?”

Her friend reposted a photo of the Usher Bucks, saying that Usher is “so disrespectful” and “cheap ASF” adding, “Exactly why we stay away from celebs most of the time they suck."

Meanwhile, there is a promo photo floating around on the Internet with Usher toting a clear suitcase filled with fake Usher Bucks.

NO SO FAST . . .

A rep for Sapphire in Vegas has denied the dancer's story, saying that the singer did not tip the strippers with fake money and actually tipped the dancers thousands with real money — and also tipped "the staff at large quite generously." He also enjoyed bottle service.

Meanwhile, sources close to Usher said that someone in her crew left a few Usher Bucks on stage as a joke but also to promote the Vegas residency.