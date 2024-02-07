Usher Announces ‘Past Present Future’ North American Tour

PRPhotos.com

Usher's new album comes out on Friday, his Super Bowl Halftime Show is on Sunday, and yesterday he kept the ball rollling by announcing his Usher: Past Present Future tour. The 24-city trek kicks off August 20th in Washington, D.C. and makes stops throughout the country during September and October before wrapping up with two nights in Chicago on October 28-29th. The singer recently wrapped his residency in Las Vegas after 100 shows, and fans have been hoping that he would follow it with a tour. Ticket pre-sales have already begun, with the general on-sale set for Monday.