Usher Backs Metallica For Headliners Of Super Bowl Halftime Show

During a quick on the street interview by TMZ, Usher publicly endorsed Metallica as his personal choice for headliner at the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, which is scheduled to take place on February 8, 2026 at Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco. The support from Usher – who previously headlined the Super Bowl Halftime Show in Las Vegas in 2024 – adds momentum to the heavy metal band’s bid to perform in their adopted hometown, with drummer Lars Ulrich recently expressing the band’s eagerness to play the event. While hard rock has a limited presence in Super Bowl history – with classic bands like The Who and Aerosmith joining Guns N’ Roses’ guitarist Slash as the heaviest artists to have played the halftime show – Metallica’s chart-topping history and worldwide albums sales of 125 million, along with their nine Grammy wins, make the metal band a solid potential choice to headline the Super Bowl halftime show. (Consequence of Sound)