Home » R&B News » Usher Becomes First Celebrity Spotlighted On Twitter’s ‘Behind The Memes’

Usher appears to be thrilled that he’s the first celebrity to be spotlighted on Behind the Memes. It’s a new content series that’s a twist on the popular Behind the Tweets. It highlights viral memes trending on the platform from the originators themselves.

The series has already launched and Usher said he was blown away and shocked when he heard that he was going viral.

