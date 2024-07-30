Usher Bringing His ‘Rendezvous in Paris’ Concert Film To Movie Theaters In September

© 2024 Getty Images

Usher announced on Tuesday (July 30) that a concert film documenting his epic 8-night stand in Paris in 2023 is coming to movie theaters worldwide from September 12-15. USHER: RENDEZVOUS IN PARIS is set to screen at 2,000 cinemas across the globe this fall, capturing the Grammy-winning singer’s run of eight shows at La Seine Musicale. Usher shared the announcement of his forthcoming concert film with a live reel on Instagram, writing “It was a gift to perform in the City of Lights and I can’t wait to share that gift to U 🔥” In a press release, Usher said, “Paris was a special experience for me as an entertainer and for my fans,” Usher said in a press statement. “I hope those who weren’t able to make it in person get to experience how special it was. As for those of you who were, I hope you experience the show and see what it takes to get there through a different lens.” (Billboard)