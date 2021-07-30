Usher, Lauryn Hill & TLC Headline Lovers & Friends 2022

PRPhotos.com

Usher, Lauryn Hill and TLC are set to headline the Lovers & Friends festival, which will take place in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 14th, 2022. The festival, which is presented by Live Nation, Snoop Dogg, and Bobby Dee, will also feature Brandy, Monica, Ciara, Nelly, Ludacris, Lil Jon, Ashanti, Trey Songz, and more.

General admission tickets start at $175 and VIP tickets start at $300. Cabanas will also be available, which include tables of eight and are priced at $10,000.

The festival was first announced last February, prior to the pandemic, featuring a lineup that included Megan Thee Stallion, Ludacris, Fat Joe, Jhené Aiko, Lil Kim, Summer Walker, T-Pain, and Saweetie. The festival was later canceled due to COVID-19.