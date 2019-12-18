Usher Quietly Settles Last Herpes Lawsuit

PRPhotos.com

Usher has quietly settled his last lawsuit relating to accusations of him spreading herpes. Earlier this year, the singer reached an “amicable resolution” to the $20 million lawsuit filed by his Georgia accuser, Laura Helm and now, he has quietly settled the remaining lawsuits. According to court documents, Usher's insurance company has informed the court that they are dismissing their suit against the singer.

Back in 2017, New York Marine and General Insurance sued Usher and his company Fast Pace Inc. At the time Usher was facing multiple lawsuits accusing him of exposing sexual partners to Herpes without disclosing the STD.

The suit took issue with Usher over a 2012 settlement he paid out to a woman for allegedly infecting her. The insurance company said Usher never informed them of that settlement when he signed with them in 2016 — and the company didn’t want to cover the damages Usher was ordered to pay, claiming his policies didn’t cover STD-related legal actions. The singer and his insurance company have now come to an “amicable resolution.”

