Usher Says Things ‘Are Good’ Between He And T-Pain

Usher and T-Pain have made up following T-Pain’s claim that he had gone into a deep depression after a conversation with Usher.

Comments that Usher made privately to T-Pain caused a rift between the two. Usher told Billboard that they had “talked it out” and that he meant no ill will.

Usher explained: “Private conversations for me have always been intended to uplift. But when or if people get pieces of it, they can always have some other interpretation.” He added, “But we've spoken since and we're good.”

In late June, on the Netflix series This Is Pop, T-Pain explained that Usher had told him he “kinda F****d up music” for real singers by incorporating auto-tune into his songs.

TL;DR:

