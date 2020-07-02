Usher, Shania Twain & More Join ‘GMA’ Summer Concert Series Lineup

PRPhotos.com

Usher, Shania Twain and more have joined the lineup for Good Morning America’s ongoing Summer Concert Series.

Jason Derulo, The Killers, Luke Bryan and Gloria Estefan have also joined the lineup and are set to perform throughout July and August.

Old Dominion will be taking the stage on Friday, with Shaggy featuring Sting set to perform on July 10th, Ellie Goulding on July 17th, Derulo on July 24th, The Killers on July 31st, Bryan on August 7th, Twain on August 14th, Estefan on August 17th, Megan Thee Stallion on August 21st and Bebe Rexha on August 28th. Usher will bringing the Summer Concert series to a close with a performance on September 4th.

Each artist will perform virtually from their homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Katy Perry kicked off the first show on May 22nd, performing her new hit song “Daisies” from her own home while pregnant.

Kygo, John Legend and Sia have also performed virtually in the past month.