Home » R&B News » Usher Strips To His Underwear For Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Brand

Usher Strips To His Underwear For Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Brand

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Usher debuted yesterday as the latest celebrity to model in an ad campaign for the menswear division of Kim Kardashian's SKIMS brand. “Kim’s been a longtime friend of mine who’s always been so supportive of my work, so the opportunity to collaborate together on a campaign that supports both of our highly anticipated launches made total sense,” Usher said in a statement. “Launching this campaign ahead of multiple career milestones feels like a full circle moment, with SKIMS.” The singer stripped to his underwear for the sexy new campaign, showing off SKIMS' Stretch 5″ Boxers ($52) and the Cotton 3″ Boxer Brief ($18). The brand will also be offering an exclusive version of Usher’s new album, Coming Home, including a bonus track. His Super Bowl Halftime Show is coming this Sunday.

Related Articles

Usher Almost Had A Supergroup With Jay-Z, Pharrell And Diddy
Lili Reinhart, Kim Kardashian, Elisabeth Moss + More!
Bowen Yang, Dave Chappelle, Kim Kardashian + More!
Usher And H.E.R. Strip Down For New Music Video
Kim Kardashian, Nicolas Cage, Hilary Farr + More!
Paul Walker, Kim Kardashian, Gwyneth Paltrow + More!