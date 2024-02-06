Usher Strips To His Underwear For Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Brand

PRPhotos.com

Usher debuted yesterday as the latest celebrity to model in an ad campaign for the menswear division of Kim Kardashian's SKIMS brand. “Kim’s been a longtime friend of mine who’s always been so supportive of my work, so the opportunity to collaborate together on a campaign that supports both of our highly anticipated launches made total sense,” Usher said in a statement. “Launching this campaign ahead of multiple career milestones feels like a full circle moment, with SKIMS.” The singer stripped to his underwear for the sexy new campaign, showing off SKIMS' Stretch 5″ Boxers ($52) and the Cotton 3″ Boxer Brief ($18). The brand will also be offering an exclusive version of Usher’s new album, Coming Home, including a bonus track. His Super Bowl Halftime Show is coming this Sunday.