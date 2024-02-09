Home » R&B News » Usher Teases Special Guests For Super Bowl Halftime Show

Usher says his Super Bowl Halftime Show this Sunday will be "a new beginning" for his career, and teased that he'll be joined some special guests for the performance. "I would be a fool to not play 'Yeah!' let's just start there," he said in a press conference. "It would be foolish to make it all the way to Las Vegas, Jon is here, Luda's here and not play 'Yeah!'"

Those were the only names he dropped, but there are plenty to choose from. Usher went on to talk about what a challenge it was to fit his 30-year career into a 13-minute performance. "What I did is, I was very mindful of my past, celebrating my present and thinking about where we are headed in the future," he said.

Usher previously appeared on the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2011 with a cameo during the Black Eyed Peas performance.

