Usher and his girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea are reportedly expecting their first child together.

This will be the third child for Usher, who has two sons with ex-wife Tameka Foster.

“They are thrilled and very excited,” a source told Us Weekly. Along with the report, Us also has a photo of Jenn with a noticeable baby bump while visiting a production studio with Usher. The couple was first linked back in October 2019 after being spotted backstage at the Hollywood Bowl.