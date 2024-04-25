Usher’s Teen Son Stole His Phone to DM PinkPantheress

© 2024 Getty Images

Usher shared a funny incident on Instagram where his son, Naviyd, 15, used his phone to message PinkPantheress. “Hello this Usher’s son Naviyd I’m you true biggest fan please follow me back,” he wrote. Usher comically recounted finding out about the DM and apologizing to PinkPantheress, but she wrote back that she was “happy to have this interaction,” and added: “i’d love to host y’all at the next show.”

Usher says he initially pretended to forbid his son from attending her concert as a punishment for violating his trust, but later had a change of heart. “Because my son is such a fan of her artistry… I decided to let him go,” he wrote. Naviyd got to meet PinkPantheress at her concert, and they posed for a photo together backstage. “Parental Takeaway,” Usher concluded. “This was a great moment for Naviyd…this was him movin on something he was passionate about.”

