Utah Jazz Player Rudy Gobert Apologizes For Potentially Exposing Fellow Players To Coronavirus

Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert took to Instagram to apologize for not taking the coronavirus seriously. Gobert's positive diagnosis led to the NBA suspended the rest of the season indefinitely. Prior to being diagnosed, video of Gobert rubbing his hands all over a press conference table and reporters' microphones went viral earlier this week.

He wrote via Instagram, "I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of concern and support over the last 24 hours. I have gone through so many emotions since learning of my diagnosis…mostly fear, anxiety, and embarrassment. The first and most important thing is I would like to publicly apologize to the people that I may have endangered. At the time, I had no idea I was even infected. I was careless and make no excuse."

He continued, "I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously. I will do whatever I can to support using my experience as way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus . I am under great care and will fully recover. Thank you again for all your support. I encourage everyone to take all of the steps to stay safe and healthy. Love."

Less than 24 hours after Gobert was tested positive, Utah Jazz player Donovan Mitchell tested positve as well.

CHARLES BARKLEY IN 'SELF-QUARANTINE' AS HE AWAITS CORONAVIRUS RESULTS

In other sports news, Charles Barkley is currently in “self-quarantine” as a precaution after feeling sick amid the coronavirus outbreak. The former basketball star called into TNT's The Crossover yesterday (March 12th) to let fans know that he was sick and he took a test for the COVID-19 test. And at the advice of doctors, he has isolated himself from the public as he waits for the results.

He said, “I spent the earlier part of the week in New York City. When I got to Atlanta yesterday, I wasn’t feeling well. I talked to a couple people at Turner and a couple doctors and they told me to self-quarantine for the next 48 hours. I started yesterday, this is my second day.”

He continued, “I haven’t been feeling great and they didn’t want me to take any chances. I went and took the coronavirus test late this afternoon, I have not gotten the results back. So I’m just kinda in limbo right now.” He added, “I’m really hoping it was just a bug.”