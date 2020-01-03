Vanity Fair & Harper’s Bazaar Journalists Apologize After Mocking Beyonce’s Daughter Blue Ivy’s Looks

PRPhotos.com

Journalists from Vanity Fair and Harper's Bazaar have apologized for criticizing Blue Ivy's appearance on social media. Megan Thee Stallion posted a photo of herself, Beyonce and Blue Ivy on New Year's Eve. Vanity Fair critic K. Austin Collins wrote in a now deleted tweet, “I have a feeling the jay z face genes are about to really hit Blue Ivy and I feel so sorry for her.”

Meanwhile, Violet Lucca, web editor for Harper's Bazaar said, “Or she’ll just get plastic surgery at 16 a la Kylie Jenner and we’ll all have to pretend that she always looked that way…I can’t allow myself to feel too sorry for the incredibly rich!” Lucca later deleted her tweet.

After being dragged on social media, Collins apologized, saying, “I’m sorry about the Blue Ivy tweet — bad joke, and black girls in particular deserve better.” Lucca said that her tweet was “petty” but felt like the response was dramatic. She wrote, “Sorry I was cleaning my apartment while this blew up, children of famous ought to be off limits, but time and again they haven’t been. So I said something petty and have been called ugly, old, and a racist.”

She continued, “I’m not playing the victim…sorry that I insulted Beyoncé’s daughter by suggesting that she might get plastic surgery some day, like many children of famous people do.”