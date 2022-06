VH1 has announced that they have cut ties with Black Ink Crew star Ceasar Emanuel after he was caugh on camera abusing a dog. The network released a statement, saying that they had wrapped up filming the next season, which means nothing will be affected production-wise.

The statement read, “We have made the decision to cut ties with Ceaser Emanuel from Black Ink Crew New York,” VH1 wrote. “Since next season was close to finishing production, this decision will not impact the upcoming season.”