Victoria Monét Cancels Festival Appearances Due To Health Issues

Getty Images

Victoria Monét has revealed that she will no longer perform as scheduled at a variety of upcoming music festivals so that she can deal with “ongoing health issues.” She shared in an Instagram story on Monday that she would be canceling her appearances at the upcoming music festivals – Governors Ball in New York, Blavity in Nashville, and Roots Picnic in Philadelphia – due to undisclosed health concerns. The 2024 Best New Artist Grammy-winner shared this apologetic message with her fans: “I am so sorry!! Candidly, I have been dealing with some ongoing health issues that have to be addressed right now, but I will be back out there soon, that’s a promise! Please know it wasn’t an easy call but it’s definitely for the best. All other shows are still moving forward as planned. See you soon.” (Rolling Stone)