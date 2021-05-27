Vivica A. Fox Says 50 Cent Is The ‘Love Of Her Life’

PRPhotos.com

Vivica A. Fox says that 50 Cent is the love of her life and revealed what she thinks went wrong in their relationship. In an interview with VLAD TV, Vivica said that she met 50 back in 2003 at the Soul Train Music Awards. She said, "And then after that, his people got in touch with my people and next thing I know, we were on the phone and my birthday was coming up and he’s such a gentleman. He’s very generous. His—I know him as Curtis, always will, and the 50 Cent, those are his performing things and who he is as a man. So, I met Curtis.”

She said that 50 once “filled my entire house with my favorite flowers.”

She continued, saying that she thinks going public so soon killed their relationship. She explained, “I was already Vivica Fox from Independence Day, this that and the third, and he now is becoming this huge mega Rap star who is crossing over with ‘In Da Club.’ I was used to fame and the main thing that killed the relationship is that we just went way too public way too fast.”

She added, “The love that I had for him, and still to this day, will always—he was the love of my life. I will admit that without any reservations. He will always have a special place in my heart. But the reason that the relationship ended is because we went way too public, way too fast.”

50 CENT'S GIRLFRIEND CUBAN LINK RESPONDS TO VIVICA

50 Cent's current girlfriend Cuban Link responded to Vivica's comments, saying "..aww" with a violin and a heart face emoji.

Vivica responded, saying, "Now @CubanLink what the clip didn't show was that he now has a hawt gurlfriend and I'm happy for him. So stay in ya bag boo. Don't get nervous. I'm good."