Vogue Issues Alternative Cover Of Vice President Kamala Harris Following Backlash

After receiving backlash for its February cover, Vogue has issued an alternative cover featuring Vice President Kamala Harris. The magazine choose the cover that was originally for the digital version of the magazine. The cover features the Vice President a light blue suit against a gold background.

The magazine posted the cover on Instagram, along with the caption, “In recognition of the enormous interest in the digital cover, and celebration of this historical moment, we will be publishing a limited number of special edition inaugural issues.”

