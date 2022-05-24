Walmart Apologizes For Juneteenth Ice Cream; Pulls Product Off The Shelves

Walmart has apologized for their new Juneteenth ice cream and has pulled the product off of the shelves. The label of the ice cream says, “Share and celebrate African-American culture, emancipation and enduring hope.”

After receiving major backlash, Walmart pulled the product off of the shelves. In a statement, the company said, “Juneteenth holiday marks a celebration of freedom and independence. However, we received feedback that a few items caused concern for some of our customers and we sincerely apologize. We are reviewing our assortment and will remove items as appropriate.”