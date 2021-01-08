Wendy Williams Asks Cynthia Bailey If Her Daughter Came Out For A Storyline

PRPhotos.com

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey appeared on The Wendy Williams Show yesterday (January 7th) and Wendy asked her if her daughter Noelle came out on the show was for a storyline.

Cynthia responded, “Noelle is not a Housewife…she does not actually have to share her life with you guys.”

She later continued, “Let me just say this, this is really important. The reason I really wanted Noelle to tell her story on the show is because as a reality star family at this point, if we don’t talk about it on the show and people find out about it, they almost feel like we’re hiding it.”

Cynthia added, “I didn’t want Noelle to feel ashamed and embarrassed or have to hide her truth,” Cynthia “I wanted her to tell her own story. It wasn’t for my storyline. It was because she needed to get in front.”

Noelle came out as sexually fluid in November 2019.