Wendy Williams’ Brother Alleges That She Refused To Let Her Son Into Her Home On Her Birthday

Wendy Williams' brother Tommy Williams has alleged that she refused to let her son Kevin Jr. into her New York City home on her birthday. Tommy took to his Youtube channel, claiming that Kevin Jr. flew to NYC to spend time with his mom on her birthday but when he arrived, she refused to let him in.

Tommy explained, “Wendy’s birthday is tomorrow. It should be a great time, a great time for family, a great time for her son, but it’s not. It’s a great time for everybody inside of Wendy’s head.”

Tommy added that his sister is “trash” for not letting her son in, saying that she is “mean, she’s abrupt, she’s heartless.”

Tommy continued, “Her son is up there to spend what could be monumental time with his mother, that is if she opens the door. My nephew is trying to get in there now to see his mother. He was with me yesterday, we talked about the trip. We smiled & laughed. First thing this morning- first flight taken out. Going up there & excited. I was excited for him. He landed safely, reached out, great. And now the moment of truth- as beckons to see his mother at the pearly gates- to see Wendy.”

He added, “Talk about dragging, she’s dragging everybody, namely her son. She’s selfish. One thing about Wendy is she’s always been selfish. All the way back. Way before the Wendy show, way before.”