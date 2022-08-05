Wendy Williams’ Brother Speaks Out On Her Marriage Revelation

Wendy Williams' brother Tommy Williams is speaking out about his sister revealing that she is a married woman. He told Page Six that he spoke to Wendy recently and “She wasn’t getting married last week. Ithink it’s kind of crazy, and very unnerving.”

He added, “I’ve been with Wendy since the very beginning and she’s never talked like this, but I don’t think it’s her fault. It’s a precarious situation.”

Meanwhile, an insider said that Wendy's mental condition hasn't improved since she went off the air last year. The source said, “Things are really off. It’s not the same Wendy… She’s regressed like crazy and her family in Florida is very worried for her.”