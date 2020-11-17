Wendy Williams Claims Blac Chyna ‘Has No Place To Live,’ Blac Chyna Responds

PRPhotos.com

During her show on Monday (November 16th), Wendy Williams claimed that Blac Chyna texted her, telling her that she needed help finding somewhere to live. During a gossip segment about Chyna's ex Tyga owing over $30,000 in back rent and over $140K in physical damages to his recent landlord, Wendy bought up her “friend” Blac Chyna, saying, “He has a child with Black Chyna, right?”

She continued, “I told you Blac Chyna texts me regularly 'Can you help me find a condo I have no place to live. Maybe she sent a blast to everyone she knows because it didn't say, like 'Dear Wendy.”

She added, “I didn't answer it … I don't want to be involved.”

Blac Chyna responded by showing off her Calabasas home and car collection on Instagram Live.