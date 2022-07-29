Wendy Williams’ Ex Husband Claims Ex Producers Of Her Show Refused To Help Her Recover From Addiction

Wendy Williams' ex husband has claimed that producers of her former talk show refused to sign off on anything to help her recover from addiction issues. Kevin Hunter said during a recent interview, “Debmar would not support Wendy’s recovery efforts with the family. They would not sign off on anything that would’ve helped her recovery efforts.”

He continued, “They sat in a meeting with her whole family, including her now-deceased mom, and would not sign off on the recovery efforts that would’ve helped Wendy also get well and live and be sober. They basically said, ‘If you don’t stop drinking, you’re going to lose the show."”