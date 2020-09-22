Wendy Williams Fires DJ Boof, Hires DJ Suss One

PRPhotos.com

Wendy Williams returned to TV yesterday (September 21st) for the 12th season of The Wendy Williams Show and it was been announced that DJ Boof is out. Boof, who has been the show's DJ for years, has been replaced by DJ Suss One. Suss One announced the news on Instagram, saying, Breaking News. I’m spinning on the @wendyshow every weekday Monday thru Friday starting today. Season 12.”

So, why did DJ Boof get fired? A few rumors are floating around. One rumor is that Boof got fired because of Wendys' feud with Nicki Minaj. In addition to working with Wendy, Boof also worked with Nicki on Queen Radio. It is being reported by The Shade Room that Boof was told to choose and side and he choose Nicki over Wendy.

Earlier this year, rumors swirled that Wendy and Boof were dating.