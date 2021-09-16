Home » R&B News » Wendy Williams Has Covid and Possible Psyciatric Issues

The Wendy Williams Show’s 13th season premiere has been delayed so that Williams can recover from a breakthrough case of COVID-19. 

The show announced her diagnosis on Instagram Wednesday (Sept. 15th), writing, “While continuing her health evaluations, Wendy has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19. To allow Wendy time to quarantine and fully recover and to ensure that our production fully abides by SAG/AFTRA and DGA Covid protocols, we expect to begin the 13th season of The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, October 4th. In the meantime, repeats will be scheduled.”

The Sun reports that shortly after the announcement was made, NYPD was called to the talk show host’s high-rise apartment building to assist a 57-year-old female that matched her description for “psychiatric services.” However, a police spokesperson would not confirm if the woman was Williams. 

