Wendy Williams Hasn’t Given Sherri Shepherd Her Blessing To Take Over Her Talk Show

Wendy Williams is reportedly not too happy that Sherri Shepherd is close to finalizing a deal to take over her talk show. According to The UK Sun, staff have tried to call and email Wendy but she hasn't responded. Since Wendy isn't responded, the show execs will proceed with Sherri being a “permanent guest host” without her approval. A source said, “Sherri does not have Wendy’s blessing and all of this is all being done without her involvement.”

Another insider claims the talk show host is “is extremely jealous and can’t stand people filling in for her as it is. It has really hurt her seeing her own fans give Sherri glowing reviews in her absence.”

WENDY WILLIAMS' BANK ASKS SUPREME COURT JUDGE TO APPOINT A GUARDIAN OVER HER FINANCIAL AFFAIRS

In other news, Wendy's bank Wells Fargo says that the media personality isn't able to handle her financial affairs. According to legal docs — obtained by Page Six, Wells Fargo bank sent a letter to New York Supreme Court Judge Arie Bluth requesting a hearing to decipher whether or not Wendy needs assistance with handling her funds due to her health declining over the last few months.

Attorney David H. Pikus wrote on behalf of the bank, “We are concerned about Williams’ situation. It is our hope that the Guardianship part of the court will imminently appoint a temporary guardian or evaluator to review the situation and ensure that her affairs are being properly handled.”

Last week, Wendy's attorney Celeste N. McCaw filed an emergency petition, claiming the bank had denied her access to her account for more than two weeks. Williams’ former financial adviser Lori Schiller alleged she was “of unsound mind,” which prompted the bank to restrict her access.