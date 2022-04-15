Home » R&B News » Wendy Williams Is Ready To Make A Comeback

Wendy Williams is ready to return to television. According to Page Six, Williams was overheard telling friends she’s ready to make a “big comeback on TV” while out in in New York City earlier this week.

A source said that Williams was spotted talking to financial expert and TV personality Baruch Shemtov at Fresco by Scotto. The source said, “Wendy was talking to Baruch about her situation with Wells Fargo and she confidently said ‘I’m getting my money back very soon,'”

The source continued, “She’s ready to get back to work. When you hear her talk… anyone who’s known her for years, knows they’re getting a Wendy who’s ready to work. She’s really in good form.”

