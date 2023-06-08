Wendy Williams’ Manager Reveals That She Is In A Treatment Center

Wendy Williams' manager Will Selby has revealed that the former talk show host is currently in a wellness center. According to Entertainment Tonight, he said, “Wendy is at a facility doing her best to be her best. She’s taking it day by day.”

He continued, “And that’s another thing, too, does anybody even ask like, ‘How’s she doing? Does anyone even care… I feel like everyone just puts out negative information about her and that’s the focus. Why don’t we just stop for a moment and just say, ‘Hey, how is she? Is she doing OK today?’ Why is that not the focus? Why isn’t that what we’re talking about on a daily basis?”

Selby went on, “Just understand that she’s a human being that’s going through a lot. She’s dealing with a lot and support her, please. She’s only thinking about things that she wants to do in her life. She’s only thinking about Wendy 2.0 and her new chapter of her life, and the things that she wants to accomplish, and that’s our focus.”

WENDY'S MANAGER ADDRESSES CLAIMS BY KEVIN HUNTER JR.

Meanwhile, Selby also addressed claims made by Wendy's son Kevin Hunter Jr., who said that he believes his mom's team is taking advantage of her. Selby responded, “Taking advantage of her for what? To get what? To do what? I’m not here to brag, but I was doing just OK before Wendy came along and I insisted on helping her because she requested my assistance.”

He continued, “Wendy is under a guardianship. Everything that she does gets approved by the guardianship. A court-appointed guardianship. So, no one, even if they wanted to take advantage of her — everything has to get approved by that court,” he says. “So, any type of business dealings that we do, Wendy, myself and anyone — we have to get the guardianship to sign off on it. So how can anyone take advantage of her?”