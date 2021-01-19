Wendy Williams Responds To Her Brother Tommy Williams

PRPhotos.com

Wendy Williams responded to her younger brother Tommy's recent YouTube video, where he claimed that she didn't go to their mother's funeral. She addressed her brother's comments on her TV show, saying, “Tommy, let me tell you something right now. All you are is my brother. You better stop talking the way you’re talking because now it’s dripping into my comment page.”

She continued, “See, I wasn’t searching for Tommy. You know what I mean? I was simply looking about how people felt about last week’s show, or the dresses, or the guests we had on. We do a nice production here. I’m minding my wendyshow.com business. And I’m seeing a lot of comments about ‘Oh, your brother doesn’t like you,’ or ‘You better watch your back because your brothers on one,’ or ‘Wendy I can’t believe you’re this kind of person.’ He’s pegging me to be this kinda person I’m not.”

She added, “Honey, you don’t want me to start pegging you to be the kinda person you are. With full blown receipts. I could fill the audience with receipts. With leftovers around the block. You are my brother. Let’s keep it that way. If you wanna talk on the internet then you talk about the things you think you know about yourself. You don’t wanna talk about the things that I know about you. For sure.”

Wendy later took another shot at her brother, saying, “By the way, do you like my dress Tommy? He would like a dress like this….You and your wife better get your life — before I get it for you.”