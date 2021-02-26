Wendy Williams Says K. Michelle Leaked Silicone On Idris Elba

PRPhotos.com

During her show yesterday (February 25th), Wendy Williams spoke on K. Michelle's butt falling out of place on Instagram Live. Wendy also alleged that the singer once leaked silicone on Idris Elba's sheets.

Wendy said, “It took a little while for them to squish down, and she said, ‘oh my gosh! What is this on my underwear?’ I don’t if that’s what she said but I can only imagine the tragedy, the tragedy of this situation. Leaving silicone on Idris Elba’s sheets.”

She added, “No, I love that story that they were romantical at one point.”

K. Michelle responded to Wendy's comments, posting Wendy saying something positive about her. She wrote, “If your going to report the story report the whole thing blogs. She also said this. You needed a story that bad huh? You couldn’t post this part the positive side. I will not be going off on another black woman I no longer get paid to do that. She cracked her jokes like much of you and said what she said.”

She continued, “No one will understand what’s it’s like to feel not so pretty, get a deal, and follow your favs and 6 years later wake up to death in your face. I knew know better. Today i’m just happy to be alive. I begged God if he let me live to see my son graduate I would be a better woman. I changed my life, but it’s crazy some people just won’t let me be.”

She added, “I’m on my journey. Media I know you have to do your job, but people are dying just don’t make it so hard. ❤️See you soon Wendy. ( definitely not a clap back, I don’t have a problem with this woman).”