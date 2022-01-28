Wendy Williams’ Staff Doesn’t Believe She Will Come Back

PRPhotos.com

Staff of the Wendy Williams Show believe that the talk show host will never return to TV. According to The Jasmine Brand, it has been reported that Wendy wants to fire her entire production team because she thinks her team has been leaking stories to the media.

A source said, “She is paranoid about the staff gossiping about her and delusional in the idea that that cleaning house could even happen. It’s like she’s trying to hold people hostage- and is saying I will only return if everyone is fired, but there is no way it could or would happen.”

They continued, “She can’t come back and work with this staff- she doesn’t trust them and she can’t do a show that way- and they don’t trust her, since she hasn’t been there in five months with no tangible info or updates coming from her or her team.”

Meanwhile, Wendy guest hosts will continue to sit in for her through March.