Wendy Williams Won’t Return To Her Talk Show Until November

Reports say that Wendy Williams won't be returning to her talk show until November. According to Page Six, Wendy's Instagram page revealed that comedian Whitney Cummings will guest host next week and former “The View” co-host Sherri Shepherd will guest host the first week of November.

After fans started complaining in the comments, Cummings said, “Nobody can ever replace Wendy but we will do what we can to fill in so she can come back stronger than ever.”

Meanwhile, Shepherd said in a statement, “I’m so excited to return to the Wendy Williams Show to host for a full week! I had such a great time when I hosted the show in 2019 and I’m flattered that Wendy and the producers put their trust in me to fill in again. I’m sending my love and well wishes out to her.”

Last week, Wendy's production company, Debmar-Mercury, cited ongoing health issues as the reason for Williams’ absence.

Meanwhile, multiple sources recently told the outlet that the delay of Williams’ show is starting to become a huge problem for station affiliates and advertisers.