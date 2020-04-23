Home » R&B News » Whitney Houston Biopic Is Coming To The Big Screen

Whitney Houston Biopic Is Coming To The Big Screen

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Whitney Houston's estate has teamed up with Clive Davis for a biopic about the singer's life. The film is entitled I Wanna Dance With Somebody and Anthony McCarten, the writer behind Bohemian Rhapsody will write the screenplay.  Canadian film director and screenwriter Stella Meghie will direct.  Houston’s sister-in-law Pat Houston will produce the movie on behalf of the Houston Estate, along with Davis, Primary Wave Music’s Larry Mestel, Denis O’Sullivan and McCarten.

A press release says the biopic will be “very frank about the price that super-stardom exacted” while also being “the moving tale of a simple Jersey girl trying to find her way back home.”

Clive Davis said in a statement, “From all my personal and professional experience with Whitney from her late teenage years to her tragic premature death, I know the full Whitney Houston story has not yet been told,” 

He continued, “I am so glad that Anthony McCarten has committed to a no holds barred, musically rich screenplay that finally reveals the whole Whitney whose vocal genius deeply affected the world while she fiercely battled the demons that were to be her undoing.”

