Whitney Houston Biopic Is Coming To The Big Screen

PRPhotos.com

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Whitney Houston's estate has teamed up with Clive Davis for a biopic about the singer's life. The film is entitled I Wanna Dance With Somebody and Anthony McCarten, the writer behind Bohemian Rhapsody will write the screenplay. Canadian film director and screenwriter Stella Meghie will direct. Houston’s sister-in-law Pat Houston will produce the movie on behalf of the Houston Estate, along with Davis, Primary Wave Music’s Larry Mestel, Denis O’Sullivan and McCarten.

A press release says the biopic will be “very frank about the price that super-stardom exacted” while also being “the moving tale of a simple Jersey girl trying to find her way back home.”

Clive Davis said in a statement, “From all my personal and professional experience with Whitney from her late teenage years to her tragic premature death, I know the full Whitney Houston story has not yet been told,”

He continued, “I am so glad that Anthony McCarten has committed to a no holds barred, musically rich screenplay that finally reveals the whole Whitney whose vocal genius deeply affected the world while she fiercely battled the demons that were to be her undoing.”