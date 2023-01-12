Home » R&B News » Whitney Houston Estate Is Not Happy With Jerrod Carmichael’s Golden Globes Joke

The Whitney Houston estate was "disappointed" with Jerrod Carmichael after he made a joke about the singer's death at the 2023 Golden Globes. During Carmichael's opening monologue, he referenced the music icon's 2012 at the the Beverly Hilton, which is where the Golden Globes were held.

He said, “So, we are here, live, from the hotel that killed Whitney Houston, the Beverly Hilton."

According to TMZ, a rep for Pat Houston said in a statement,  “The Whitney Houston Estate is disappointed in the joke and felt it was in poor taste.”

