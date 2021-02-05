Whitney Houston Saved Bobbi Kristina From Drowning The Day Before She Died

PRPhotos.com

In the upcoming Lifetime documentary, Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn't We Almost Have It All, it was revealed that Whitney actually saved Bobbi Kristina from drowning the day before she drowned in the bathtub of a Beverly Hills hotel on February 11th, 2012.

According to The Daily Mail, Shawn McGill said, “The next morning Whitney is like, ‘Krissi almost died last night, Shawn and Nick Gordon you need to get away from that water, that water is evil.'”

Whitney’s goddaughter Brandi Boyd added, “Whitney said that God told her to go and check on Krissy. Her mother literally was her savior. If my godmother had not walked in that bathroom the very second she did, Krissi would have died.”

Bobbi Kristina Brown was found unresponsive in the bathtub of her Roswell, GA home in January 2015. She was in a coma for months before passing away on July 26, 2015 at 22.

Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All premieres on Showtime Saturday, Feb. 6th.