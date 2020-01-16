Whitney Houston, The Notorious B.I.G. to Be Inducted Into The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

PRPhotos.com

Whitney Houston and The Notorious B.I.G. will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The late icons are among the 2020 inductees, including Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Nine Inch Nails, and T.Rex.

This makes Biggie the second solo rapper to join the Rock and Roll Hall of fame. Tupac was the first and he was inducted in 2017.

In addition, managers Jon Landau and Irving Azoff will be presented with the Ahmet Ertegun Award, which honors influential songwriters, producers, DJs, record executives, and other industry professionals.

DIDDY REACTS TO THE NEWS

Diddy took to Instagram to react to the news. He said, “I want to share this special moment, special announcement with y’all. Biggie, you did it! You did it, motherfucker! The Notorious B.I.G. is gonna be inducted into the Rock & Roll motherf*ckin’ Hall of Fame. What the f*ck? What the f*ck?”

Faith Evans also reacted to the news, tweeting, “Thank you to all who voted and supported BIG! He has been inducted into the 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame!!!”

The 35th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held May 2nd at Cleveland’s Public Auditorium and will broadcast live for the first time on HBO at 8 p.m. ET.