Home » R&B News » Willow Smith Opens Up About Being Bullied For Listening to Paramore and My Chemical Romance

During an interview with V Magazine, Willow Smith opened up about being a black women in metal and punk. She explained, “[B]eing a Black woman in the metal crowd is very, very different on top of the pressures that the music industry puts on you. Now, it’s like an added pressure of the metal culture, the metal world, and just rock in general."

She added, "I used to get bullied in school for listening to Paramore and My Chemical Romance.”

Willow said hat she is hopeful that her upcoming music means something to Black girls who feel they want to do something different than what’s expected. She explained, “Just through the music that I’m putting out right now and the representation that I can bring to the mix, I just hope that the Black girls who are listening to my music and listening to this album see that there’s more of us out there.  It’s a real thing, you’re not alone. You’re not the only Black girl who wishes she could flip her hair to the side, and wear black eyeliner, you know what I mean?”

