Willow Smith Says She Felt Shunned By The Black Community

During the latest episode of Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett Smith talked about being mom shamed. Jada said that she has been mom shamed a lot for the way she raised her children Willow and Jaden. She explained, “They weren’t raised typically, and I think especially for our community, it was something new."

Willow chimed in, adding that she didn't feel embraced by Black people. She explained, “Specifically with the African-American community, I kind of felt like me and Jaden were like shunned a little bit. Like, ‘No, we’re not going to take pride in them ’cause they’re too different. They’re too weird.'”

She added, “Even some of our family members. I would feel they thought, ‘You’re too different.'”

Jada then chimed in, “For me, looking at how my children were being affected, that’s what counts. When people were like, ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe you shaved Willow’s head!’ If they could have seen this child’s expression of freedom looking at her hair falling to the ground. Me as a mom, looking at that, experiencing that with her, there is nothing that anyone could say to me to tell me that it was wrong."